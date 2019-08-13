On the ill-fated military base near Arkhangelsk are gearing up for the secret testing of: local…
Russia is going to evacuate the village in the Arkhangelsk region, near which at a military training ground there was an explosion of a nuclear reactor. In the unit implying that the site can hold a new test.
Take out from the village of nyonoksa all the inhabitants of the military are going the morning of 14 August. For the villagers should come by special train. Military after the evacuation of local residents are going to spend on the range some “work”.
8 August at military training ground in the Arkhangelsk region of Russia there was an explosion. In the district sharply increased levels of radiation. In Russia, admitted that the nuclear reactor has exploded and killed five specialists of Rosatom and two soldiers.
In the United States released data that the site in Russia exploded the latest Russian cruise missile with a nuclear power plant. The United States called the missile Skyfall, and in Russia it takes place on the documents as 9М730 “savages”.
Photo nevainfo.ru
