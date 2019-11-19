On the interbank market the dollar started to go up
November 19, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
By the close of trading on the interbank market the dollar exchange rate increased by 5 kopecks
Monday, November 18, bidding on the dollar on the interbank currency market opened with quotations 24,11/24,145, the closing quotes were 24,165/24,205.
Minimum price quotations of the dollar in the reporting period amounted to 24,105, maximum 24,165. With regard to the sale, the minimum quotation since made 24,135, the maximum 24,205.
Bidding on the Euro began with quotes 26,6560/26,6947, the closing quotes were 26,7530/26,7876.
Trades on Russian ruble opened with quotations 0,3779/0,3788, the closing quotes were 0,3784/0,3792.