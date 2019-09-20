On the Israeli elections to the Knesset for one of the parties are unable to form a majority (PHOTO)

Israel continues counting of votes in the Knesset elections of the 22nd convocation. Final election results will be published in the second half of the day on September 19. Yet the opposition bloc “Kajol Laban” led by the military benny Ganz and journalist Yair Lapid ahead of the Likud party of current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“Kajol Laban” gaining 33 mandates, Likud – 31 the mandate of the United Arab list – 13, informs NEWSru Israel. Ultra-religious political party SHAS gaining 9 seats, the national Patriotic party the right direction “Israel Our home” led with a Russian ex-defense Minister of Israel Avigdor Lieberman – 8 mandates. The Knesset also held religious party “yaadut-Thor”, an Alliance of right-wing parties of Israel, “Yamin”, the blocks “labor-Gesher” and “Democratic camp”.

According to Israeli law, the right to form a government receives one whose party has a significant lead in votes, or the one who gets the most recommendations from other political forces, writes “Kommersant”. But this is not enough. A candidate for Prime Minister must win the support of 61 of 120 Knesset members. According to the results of the April elections, Netanyahu did not mandate, as the leader of the Yisrael Beiteinu party, Avigdor Lieberman refused to join the coalition because of the presence of religious parties. In the end, the Knesset 21st convocation announced to disband after a month of work.

Netanyahu on Thursday published an appeal to the Chapter “Kajol Laban” the Beni Ganz, urging him to form a government of national unity. “During the election campaign I talked about the fact that I intend to create a right-wing government. But unfortunately, the election results show that this is impossible. Voters gave the victory to one of the blocks. Therefore, I call benny Gantz to create the broadest possible national unity government”, – said the Prime Minister.

After that, head right and religious parties signed a Declaration under which they would negotiate together and will be included in any government together. “No one party will not negotiate by itself and not part of any government by itself. Our candidate for Prime Minister is Benjamin Netanyahu,” reads the document.

In connection with the elections, Netanyahu refused to participate in the session of the UN General Assembly, during which they planned the meeting with the President of the United States Donald trump. During the session, the President of Israel Reuven Rivlin will present the final results of the elections to the Knesset of the 22nd convocation. The government should be formed till November 10.