On the Italian island of handing out the houses for €1

On the Italian island of Sicily handing out home for 1 Euro.
At the beginning of 2019, officials in the small rural Sicilian town called Sambuca announced a plan to rebuild their declining communities: they decided to sell the old and abandoned homes for just one Euro each.
Like many other small cities in Europe, Sambuca suffered from a sharp reduction in the population when the local people moved from the countryside to the cities. Therefore, municipal officials have bought empty houses, and then offered the property at a nominal price to the world market and to attract new people.
It is noted that this idea was successful. Now the new residents of Sambuca repair the house and move, because the investment in repair is the only requirement for buying a home.