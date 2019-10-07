On the Kerch bridge lit up in the photo “eater trump” with his wife
Russian propagandist Oleg Kryuchkov together with his wife Anastasia Medyntseva noticed on the Kerch bridge from the occupied Crimea to Russia.
The corresponding photo published on Twitter by the blogger under the nickname “RoksolanaToday&Crimea”.
Oleg Kryuchkov – NTV correspondent, who was appointed to the position of the General producer of a broadcasting company “Crimea” controlled by the occupiers.
Hooks became famous thanks to a video in which he and his colleagues from TRC “Krym” cuts and eats the cake in the form of the head of the US President Donald trump.
“Crimean Kremlin propaganda officially eat trump and all the sanctions,” – commented then the performance itself Hooks.