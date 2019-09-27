On the line of battle of the Ukrainian Derevyanchenko and Golovkin put another championship belt
Sergey Derevyanchenko (left) and Gennady Golovkin
Ukrainian Middleweight Sergey Derevyanchenko (13-1, 10 KO’s) and the representative of Kazakhstan Gennady Golovkin (39-1-1, 35 KO’s) will compete for two vacant world title, according to Boxingscene.com.
Earlier, on the line of battle were only the vacant title of world champion under version IBF, which belonged to Sulu álvarez, and which originally was supposed to beat Derevyanchenko. But Saul was stripped of his title after the failure of negotiations on the fight against the Ukrainian. The parties failed to agree because of the differences in prize money.
Now the winner of the battle Derevyanchenko – Golovkin will be able to take possession and title of IBO.
The battle between the Ukrainian and Kazakhstan will take place on October 5 in new York city in the arena “Madison Square garden”.