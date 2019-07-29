On the market and on the ball: in Britain there was “a fad” — dress in the form of “mesh for the bow” (photo)
A well-known online store for fashionable одtежды ASOS offered its readers a novelty that a lot of them amused. This writes The Mirror.
First of all, the dress is transparent, therefore not every woman will decide to release in that outfit.
In addition, producers claim that before you dress up in this dress, it is better to treat the skin with talcum powder — that is a new thing not only offensive, but also uncomfortable.
But most importantly, a new dress is very similar to the red mesh, which sells onions.
“Why spend £ 210 to buy such a horror, because of the more modest sum you can buy nets of onions and put it on. Plus in this case, you still remain the onions”joke British fashionista.
As previously reported “FACTS”, members of the Swedish Royal family attended the ceremony music awards Polar Music Prize in Stockholm 2019. Media attention was attracted by the dresses of princesses. So, 34-year-old Princess Sofia, a former professional model, was in a long white dress with a floral print of poppies and daisies from Dolce & Gabbana collection 2016 cost more than $ 5,000. On her head she wore a tiara. And Princess Victoria shocked the audience in an unusual outfit. Lush pink dress of multiple layers of tulle, it was thought by some users of social networks, resembled a marshmallow. Front asymmetrical outfit opened up the Princess. A spectacular image of the heir to the throne added large pink earrings. Someone from commentators noted that this outfit would look more appropriate at the Met Gala, which is held annually in new York and on which celebrities compete in extravagance.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter