On the occurrence of cancer is affected by obesity as well as Smoking
Scientists believe that obesity similarly affects the development of cancer as Smoking.
Charity organization Cancer Research UK, which is engaged in cancer research in the UK, came to the conclusion that excess weight is identical to Smoking as a factor influencing the occurrence and development of cancer. This was reported in the report published on the eve of the specialists of the organization.
As material for research scientists, data were collected about Smoking, weight and cancer people in the UK. It turned out that compared to Smoking, excess weight can also cause additionally 1 900 cases of bowel cancer, 400 cases of cancer of the kidney, 460 cases of ovarian cancer and 180 cases of cancer of the liver.
The situation with people who have overweight, worse than the situation with the smokers, because their ratio is two to one in favor of people with obesity. Scientists say that society in General is more hostile toward Smoking, as harmful to his and others ‘ health habit. However, in this case, exactly the same should apply to obesity as a factor influencing the development of cancer, it is not weaker than Smoking.
As measures that will help to fight the obesity epidemic, experts Cancer Research UK suggested to protect children from junk food advertising, restrict price promotions on unhealthy foods, it is better to inform the public about ways to reduce the risk of cancer. In addition, experts are asked to Finance a study, which more accurately determine the relationship between obesity and cancer.