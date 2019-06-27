On the plane, accompanying the President of Brazil at the G20 summit, found 39 kg of cocaine
On one of the military planes that accompanied the liner of the President of Brazil Jaira Bolsonaro on the summit of “Big twenty”, found 39 kg of cocaine.
In a statement the Ministry of defense of Brazil says that the drugs found when the plane, flying to Osaka (Japan), where the summit have made the transit landing in Seville (Spain), BBC reports.
In connection with the incident arrested 38-year-old Sergeant Manuel Silva Rodriguez. During his career he was accompanied by three Brazilian presidents in 29 international travel.
Sources in the Spanish police said that Rodriguez got off the plane with Luggage in hand. While checking in the Luggage, we found 37 bundles of cocaine.
Rodriguez was a member of the crew who had to accompany the President Bolsonaro on the way back from the G20 summit.
The President was flying on another plane which on the way to Osaka landed in Lisbon (Portugal). The President’s plane was supposed to land in Seville, but the plan has changed.
Vice-President of Brazil Amilton Moran stated that the detainee was a professional drug trafficker.
“Judging from how much drugs he’s not just bought them on the street and drove along. He was, shall we say, a professional drug mule,” said Vice-President.
Air Bolsonaro wrote in his microblog Twitter, that requires the most severe punishment for the detainee Sergeant. He called the incident unacceptable and demanded that Vинистерство defense throughout the cooperated with the investigation.
Rodriguez was arrested by decision of the Spanish court, without the right to bail. The police finds out whether the Spain the end point of the route of drugs.
We will remind, the summit of “Big twenty” will be held in Osaka on June 28-29. During the event, scheduled bilateral meeting of the presidents of the United States and Russia — Donald trump and Vladimir Putin.