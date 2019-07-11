On the racetrack, Seattle was the race in costume tyrannosaurs
A group of men in suits tyrannosaurs did a race on the racetrack Emerald Downs is located in Auburn suburb of Seattle.
“Run tyrannosaurs” is held annually at Emerald Downs racetrack near Seattle. Sponsoring this strange local firm to destroy insects and rodents Tri-Guard Pest Control. He participated in the race 25 employees.
Such race, not only on the racetrack, and the streets of the city, is at the other end of the country, in Nashville, for the fourth year. “Butterflies” cross the pedestrian bridge to John Seigenthaler, and then run through nashvillestar Broadway — the capital of American country music.
