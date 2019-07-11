On the road in Georgia fell out of the truck $175 thousand. PHOTO. VIDEO
More than a dozen people in the state of Georgia, on 10 July, came out of their cars in the middle of the highway to pick up the scattered on the road bills.
The Dunwoody police answered a call to highway 285 on 10 July at about 20:00, after about 175 000 dollars “are scattered all over the road,” writes Fox News.
911 caller reported that more than 15 cars stopped on the highway in the area of Dunwoody, approximately 17 miles (27 km) from Atlanta, and people from these machines “frantically raising money”, says the message on the page of the local police Department in Facebook.
The report said that when officers arrived, they saw on the highway parked armored truck.
“The crew of the truck said that a side door was opened when they went, and the money fell out on the highway”, — explained in the police.
The crew was not sure of how much money they have lost, assuming that the sum amounted to about 175,000 dollars.
“The company is yet to determine the exact amount,” — said the police.
The crew of the armored truck collected a few hundred dollars, but most of the money was picked up by the passengers of passing vehicles.
“Although we certainly understand the power of temptation, it is still theft, and money should be returned”, — is spoken in the police message on Facebook.
“We are pleased that as a result of this monetary storm did not happen accidents,” added the police.
July 10, police in Dunwoody wrote on his page in Facebook that some people have chosen back on the road money.
As of Wednesday, the money was returned to five people, the total amount of returned funds amounted to 4 $ 400.