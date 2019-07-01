On the roads of the Ukrainian capital was seen a tow truck with a model UFO
Kiev residents on the roads of the city could see a tow truck with a very unusual transport
On the roads of Kiev were seen the tow truck carrying nothing more than a UFO (unidentified flying object). Reports Autocentre.ua.
UFO silver color had a glass dome under which was visible the green-skinned pilot. Of course the flying saucer is the layout, but it is made pretty well.
The tow truck in the capital notice for the first time. Previously this car was seen in December 2018 year. In the same year, she was able to contemplate spring at the technical festival Old Car Land 2019. The event was held on the territory of State aviation Museum in late may.