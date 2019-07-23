On the set of “fast & Furious 9” crashed stunt double of VIN Diesel (photo, video)
Monday, July 22, on the set of the film “fast and furious 9” accident. Stuntman, who is the understudy of a famous actor VIN Diesel, fell from a height of over 10 meters and hit his head. Victim in critical condition was taken by a special helicopter to the hospital. He is in intensive care.
Shooting of the film take place in the UK in Hertfordshire. 52-year-old Diesel was present at the site when the incident occurred. The actor is shocked by the incident. He expressed the hope that the stuntman will survive.
VIN Diesel on the set of “fast & Furious 9”
What kind of stunt were performed by the understudy the movie star, is not yet clear. Wine is really a severe shock. In 2002, one of his doubles died. It happened in Prague during the filming of the movie “xxx”. Stuntman Harry O’connor, former soldier of the U.S. special forces “Navy seals”, the experienced skydiver had to fly a paraglider under the famous bridge of palacký. First take was a success, despite the strong wind. But O’connor was not pleased. He said he will try again. During the second attempt, Harry caught on the pole and broke his neck. As a result, the film was used the first take.
To cut the scene out of the picture were not in the memory of stuntman.
VIN Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez
The series of films “fast and furious” is the most profitable in the history of the American Studio Universal. The first film was released in 2001 and gathered 207,3 million dollars. The main role in the film played by Paul Walker, VIN Diesel and Michelle Rodriguez. In the second part (2003) Diesel and Rodriguez was not removed. The main female role went to Eva Mendes. Box office amounted to $ 236,3 million dollars.
“Fast and the furious: Tokyo drift” appeared in 2006 and was unsuccessful. He gathered 158,5 million dollars in world hire and the cost of shooting in the amount of $ 85 million. Fans of the series did not like that the film was missing their favorite characters.
The Studio took into account the criticism. “The fast and the furious 4” in 2009 brought 363,2 million dollars in the same budget as that of the third part. In the project back to the Floor Walker, VIN Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez. “The fast and the furious 5” was even more successful — 626,1 million dollars at the box office. The film new stars Dwayne Johnson, Gal gadot, Elsa Pataky.
Universal decided to slow down. “Fast and furious 6” were prepared with special care. He was released in may 2013. The four main performers fully determined — Walker, Diesel, Johnson, Rodriguez. Box office amounted to $ 788,7 million dollars.
Then he began shooting “Furious 7”. However, in November 2013, Paul Walker died tragically in a car accident. The tragedy has shocked fans of the franchise. Some believed that this shooting new parts should stop. And all the seventh part was released. The premiere took place in April of 2015. In the picture included all of the scenes in which uspez to star Walker. The script was rewritten. There are new actors — Jason Statham, Kurt Russell. But the main role still played Diesel, Rodriguez, Johnson. “Furious 7” has grossed 1 billion 516 million dollars! Critics believe that the success of the picture provided, as it not cynically sounds, the death of Paul Walker.
“Fast and furious 8” emerged in April 2017. The star structure has remained almost unchanged — Diesel, Johnson, Rodriguez, Statham, Russell, Pataki. Added Scott Eastwood and Charlize Theron. This part also broke into the elite club of films whose fees exceeded one billion dollars. The picture brought Universal 1 billion 239 million dollars.
However, during the filming there was a quarrel between Diesel and Johnson. They remained dissatisfied with each other and refused to play together again. Dwayne was supported by Jason Statham. Finally, in “the fast and the Furious 9” these actors will not. But they will appear in the so-called spin-off. The film was called “fast and furious: Hobbs and the Show.” In Ukraine its premiere is scheduled for August 1, 2019. The budget of a solid Thriller — 200 million dollars!
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter