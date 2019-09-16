On the sixth day the Green will unveil the platform (PHOTO)

On the sixth day of the Federal election campaign the Green party will present a complete version of its platform.

Their leader Elizabeth may spent the last couple of days on the West coast, where green is hoped to place on the voting day on October 21, but today she is going to make a spectacular presentation at a press conference at the Royal York in Toronto at 10 am Eastern time.

Meanwhile, liberal leader Justin Trudeau is “bombing” the South-West Ontario, with stops in Kitchener and London, then attend a rally at Windsor, where I hope the liberals, former Minister of Ontario will be able to shift long on this post of the representative of the NDP.

Trudeau promises Friday to journalists to invite them to his first straight line, where he will try to answer all their questions.

Jagmeet Singh on the second day of your stay in Quebec city promises to provide the main candidate of PDP from the South coast and then spend a day meeting with students in downtown Montreal.

Conservatives will continue its campaign in the Okanagan, then depart on relatively friendly territory in calgary, where in 2011 the liberals won few seats, and now the tories hope to regain them.

And the leader of the national party Maxime Bernier, after spending a few days in his home district in Quebec, began a series of meetings with the candidates in new Brunswick.