On the spy pictures of the new Audi Q3 were able to see the charging port
August 25, 2019
The car managed to shoot on one of the roads in southern Europe.
Published photographers images show the left front fender of the car is the connector for charging. Despite the fact that the machine itself looks like a regular Audi Q3.
At the same time it becomes clear that now the Germans are running tests of the new car. However, it is not clear it will be a fully electric model, or a car powered by a hybrid power-plant.
To date, the automaker already announced the launch of several electric and hybrid vehicles, among which are:
- Audi Q5 TFSI quattro 55 e;
- Audi Q7 PHEV;
- Audi A6 TFSI e;
- Audi A7 Sportback TFSI e;
- Audi A8 TFSI e.
As previously reported by Autogeek, Audi plans to release an electric version of its R8 sports car. German automaker to ask for help to Rimac to create the model.