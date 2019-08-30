On the St platform. George Station has placed special signs (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Now to switch from 1st to 2nd line in the subway system of Toronto will be probably a little easier, no matter what station you decide to move.

Transportation Commission, Toronto (TTC) decided to continue their pilot project to place signs on the platforms on St. George Station, which is a bit less loaded than Bloor-Yonge, but in the rush hour and there is not overcrowded.

The project debuted on the station, Bloor-Yonge in April as measures to “improve the efficiency of traffic flow at metro trains” and “reducing overcrowding,” according to a press-service TKT.

The transport Department, apparently, the idea seemed successful enough and they decided to repeat this success with the signs on the South platform at St. George.

This week on the St platform. George Station was done signs high visibility, so that people can navigate, where will the doors of the metro. The idea is that they more clearly understand where to stand while waiting for trains, which allows more efficient to get on the train or get out of it.

“A new automated signal system TKT, installed on St. George, ensures that the train will stay at the same place, and thus doors and signs will coincide,” – said in a report published on Wednesday declaring TKT.

“The signs on the platform is one of several steps that TKT takes on the station, Bloor-Yonge to reduce waiting time and improve service on line 1 during the morning rush hour.”

Then, if the liberals during the October Federal election all goes well, one of the busiest (and unpleasant) metro Toronto waiting for a repair cost of $ 500 million.