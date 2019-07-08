On the stage of the Diamond League track and field athlete mistakenly started to celebrate the victory in the circle to the finish (video)

| July 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

На этапе Бриллиантовой лиги легкоатлет по ошибке начал праздновать победу за круг до финиша (видео)

Hagos Habriot

Yesterday in Lausanne took place on the 8th stage of “Diamond League”.

In the race for 5,000 meters was a funny episode.

Before the final round was leading by a wide margin, the representative of Ethiopia, Hagos Habriot.

However, the Africans made a mistake with the counting of completed laps and thinking that this is the finish line, started to celebrate the victory.

A moment later past Gabriola swept Lokomotiv athletes and Hagos I realized the mistake but it was too late.

In the end, the Ethiopians finished only tenth.

