On the stage of the Diamond League track and field athlete mistakenly started to celebrate the victory in the circle to the finish (video)
July 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Hagos Habriot
Yesterday in Lausanne took place on the 8th stage of “Diamond League”.
In the race for 5,000 meters was a funny episode.
Before the final round was leading by a wide margin, the representative of Ethiopia, Hagos Habriot.
However, the Africans made a mistake with the counting of completed laps and thinking that this is the finish line, started to celebrate the victory.
A moment later past Gabriola swept Lokomotiv athletes and Hagos I realized the mistake but it was too late.
In the end, the Ethiopians finished only tenth.