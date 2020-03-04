On the stage will come alive tale theater Spartaka Mishulina lucky in the US, the musical play ‘Cinderella’
The Moscow Theatre Entreprise name of Spartaka Mishulina FTI and the Agency present a musical performance for the whole family “Cinderella.”
Production will take place in such U.S. cities:
- April 25 — San Francisco;
- April 26 — Los Angeles;
- April 27 — Denver;
- April 28 — Miami;
- April 30 — Charlotte;
- May 1 — Philadelphia;
- May 2 — Boston;
- May 3 — new York.
The idea of creating a musical performance belongs to Spartak Mishulin, in the role of Cinderella, daughter of Spartaka Mishulina Karina Mishulina (Moscow Academic Theatre of Satire, the main role in the TV Series “Fizruk”).
This tale is staged by the famous Director Robert Manukyan (“Khanuma”, “Intimate Comedy”, etc.) have acquired a new meaning. Beautiful scenery, beautiful costumes, talented actors and interactive game will not leave indifferent even the most demanding audience.
The tale is very fun and funny, with songs and games. Wonderful music and songs written especially for this production by composer Mikhail Adamov, will immerse viewers in the atmosphere of a miracle.
Without a doubt, the show will be interesting for both children and adults. Everyone can find something for themselves.
