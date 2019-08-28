On the street in Tbilisi inadequate, the artist sliced up with a knife the face of a passing child (video…
Egregious case occurred in Georgia: in Tbilisi, a woman was attacked with a knife on three year old boy. Only “fault” of the child was that, walking in the street, he was on the way neadekvatno.
The boy was hospitalized with deep cuts face: knife attacks occurred in the nose and cheeks. The condition of the young patient of moderate severity: the boy was operated on, cleaned the wound and stitched it. Doctors hope the skin will heal without serious scarring to the child did not have to keep to a plastic surgeon.
The woman, wounding baby, detained. She was 51-the summer local resident. Officially a citizen not employed, although in certain circles known as the artist.
Street surveillance cameras recorded the moment of the attack. The kid walking with the family down the street to meet him is a woman, pulls out my purse for a knife and strikes.
The boy’s father told the police that the citizen tried to attack and for the second child, and then at the head of the family. Using the fact that the parents of the victims were not before the woman left the scene. Caught her only on the morning of the next day. Now the citizen faces up to 10 years in prison.
