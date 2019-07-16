On the streets of Toronto appeared Parking spaces “handmade” (PHOTO)

Parking in the area of The Beaches, as you know, it’s complicated. It is almost impossible to find and, of course, it’s annoying.

To solve the problem, some residents of this district, without advertising himself, took matters into his own hands and marked Parking spaces for themselves.

Two unauthorized Parking spaces are available on Basalm Ave., and this is the only on-street Parking spaces allocated lines.

Although the city administration has not yet received any complaints about this, in an email to the Toronto Star, the representative of the municipality confirmed that such actions are definitely not permitted.

The email States that in order for someone to punish for it, this one must be caught during the Commission of a crime, but if that happened, he can issue a fine of $ 200 with an additional $ 40.

Although whoever did it obviously broke the rules, lack of Parking in the area, it seems, is a big problem for residents.

Some believe that the “guilty party” just did what the city authorities should have done a long time ago.

Meanwhile, there are those who believe that it was illegal, selfish step.

Although unauthorized Parking spaces are in violation of the rules, but perhaps this trick would force the city to give residents what they need, and to apply the markup.