On the Temple mount in Jerusalem again is blood: shocking photos
Sunday, August 11, at the Temple mount in Jerusalem riots took place. Injured at least 65 people, mostly Palestinians. Of these, 15 people were hospitalized. Also ended up in the hospital four Israeli policemen. According to the authorities, the guards throwing stones and other objects.
As you know, the Temple mount is the holiest place for Jews and Muslims. It is located in the Eastern part of Jerusalem and for many years a subject of dispute. The Israeli authorities from time to time prohibit the passage to the temple mount, leading to riots.
This year August 11, the national day of mourning for the destroyed Temple, which is celebrated by the Jews, coincided with the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha. To avoid possible clashes, the police barred the entrance to the temple mount for Jews and tourists.
For a festive service in the al-Aqsa mosque on the Temple mount gathered thousands of Muslims. At first everything went peacefully. Came whole families with children. Soon, however, among the Muslims spread the rumor that on the mountain were Jews, despite the ban. As it turned out, a large group of Jews really came to the entrance to the temple mount, but were stopped by the police.
But this information came too late Muslims have protested and marched on the police. They were forced to use force. In the course went batons and stun grenades.
Fortunately, this time there were no deaths. Two years ago, the deaths could not be avoided. Then after the next terrorist attack perpetrated by Palestinian militants, the Israeli authorities established on the Temple mount, the detectors. This caused a massive outrage. In the violence, four Palestinians were killed and several hundred injured. The authorities had to give in, the device was dismantled.
