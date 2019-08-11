On the Temple mount in Jerusalem was the scene of clashes between Muslims and Israeli police (PHOTO)

Loading...

On the Temple mount in Jerusalem, clashes broke out between Muslims gathered for prayers in honor of the holiday of ‘Eid al-Adha (Kurban-Bayram), and the forces of the Israeli police, the newspaper the Jerusalem Post. The upshot was that the police stormed the temple mount, addressing a crowd of Muslims who were protesting against the appearance in that territory of the Jews.

Suffered at least 14 members of the Arab-Muslim community and four police officers. According to the publication, police were forced to intervene after the Muslims came into conflict with the Jews at the entrance to the Shrine. In order to disperse the crowd, they used flash-Bang grenades.

The collision, believed to have originated because of the coincidence of the celebration of the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha and national day of mourning of the Jewish people is Tisha b’av,when Jews mourn their destroyed the ancient temples in Jerusalem.

“Our ambulance was taken to hospital in Jerusalem 14 injured in clashes at al-Aqsa mosque,” – said the Agency RIA “Novosti” press Secretary of the red Crescent IRAB al-Fuqaha.

In a police summary said four employees who received minor injuries during the riots in which, according to them, involved “thousands” of people. Police say from the crowd flying stones and chairs, was “nationalist slogans”, and they answered with the use of special equipment.

A scuffle broke out at the Mughrabi gate, through which the temple mount used to go up the tour group. Fearing conflict, law enforcement authorities in advance forbade a visit to the shrines of non-Muslims, including followers of Judaism, among whom there are those who advocate for the restoration of the Jewish presence on the Temple mount. In anticipation of the holiday among the Palestinians have been circulating rumors about the plans of “Israeli settlers storm al-Aqsa mosque”.

On the Temple mount are the al Aqsa mosque and qubbat as-Sakhra. They are built on the ruins of ancient Jewish temples and revered as the third most important Shrine in the Muslim world. Conflicts around the complex in the past has repeatedly provoked a massive escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.