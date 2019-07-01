On the territory of Northern Cyprus exploded ‘unidentified object’ with inscriptions in Russian (PHOTO, VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

The authorities of Northern Cyprus declare that in the night of Monday, July 1, on their territory fell an object, which, apparently, was a rocket or a plane. At the initial stage it was reported that we are talking about the fall of the Syrian missile system s-200 or s-300. According to another version, the plane crashed, possibly unmanned. But Cypriot sources are inclined to the version about the fall of the rocket, writes NEWSru.co.il.

The object fell near the village of Tashkent (about 20 km to the North of Nicosia), according to the Cyprus Mail website. No one was hurt. The authorities in Northern Cyprus said that we are definitely not talking about any Cypriot aircraft. According to local residents, they saw a bright spot in the sky, and then was heard three loud explosions.

The object in the photos is reminiscent of the steering compartment of the missiles. Cypriot military analyst Andreas Pentaras, quoted by Reuters, said they found fragments, apparently, are part of the steering compartment of the rocket With-200 Soviet or Russian origin. On fragments of inscriptions in Russian: Syrian air defenses can attack air target incorrect due to the fact that the enemy used a system of electronic warfare. Northern Cyprus has not yet declared the protest in connection with the operations of the army of Syria.

The experts of the 13-th channel of the Israeli TV say that in the course of the attack on the night of July 1, the Syrian air defense did not work the batteries of anti-aircraft missile system s-300. According to them, in the territory of Northern Cyprus, most likely, dropped the missile s-200 (SA-5).

At the same time, Israeli media with reference to available satellite imagery reported that during the last time the Syrian army has deployed four batteries of s-300 in HOMS and Hama. Based on the available information, the missile was launched at Israeli aircraft over the Mediterranean sea, during the reflection of the air strike on targets around Damascus and near HOMS. The maximum range for missiles-200/C-300 during the shelling of aerodynamic targets – 300 km Between the coast of Syria and Northern Cyprus Tashkent is about 170 km.

The strikes on targets in the vicinity of Damascus and near HOMS was struck shortly after midnight on 1 July. Judging by the Syrian media, within hours, Syria’s air defense tried to counter this attack. Around this time, from the Israeli international airport Ben-Gurion flew several flights LY 025 (in Newark, “El al”), LY 001 (in new York, “El al”), LY 017 (in Miami, “El al”). However, all of these aircraft overflew Cyprus from the South.

The only flight from Israel flying around this time over Cyprus, was the aircraft of the Russian air company “Aeroflot” (SU 0505). According to the schedule he was supposed to depart from Ben-Gurion at 00:40 and fly over Cyprus after 1 am. But, according to Flightaware, the flight took off at 00:56 and was over Cyprus later. Apparently, the s-200 missile launched from Syria, flew in the airspace of Cyprus shortly before. It is known that this flight landed safely in Moscow, any alarm messages on the flight were reported.

In addition, from midnight to 1 a.m. of July 1, Larnaca flew flight 7689 TOM in Exeter (UK) and RJ 136 in Amman (Jordan). These aircraft also landed safely at the destination points.

A year ago the Syrians of the s-200 shot down a Russian Il-20 – 15 people died

Soviet anti-aircraft missile systems (ADMS) long-range s-200, which are in service since 1967, is still used by many countries, mainly in Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the Middle East.

It’s an old Soviet-era weapons in addition to former Asian Soviet republics, are Bulgaria, Poland, Iran

North Korea and Syria, where flew to Cyprus warhead s-200.

Let’s remind, that the fire of the Syrian air defense system s-200 September 17, 2018 by mistake was shot down by a Russian aircraft Il-20. Killing 15 people. Russia, however, this tragedy has not accused Syria and Israel.

February 10, 2018 the s-200 missile from Syria was shot down by F-16 Israeli air force, he fell in the North of the Jewish state. The pilots ejected.

14 April 2018 the Syrian government used the installation of the C-200 to counter the missile attack on the United States, Britain and France. Then eight rockets were launched, but goals are not hit.

May 10, 2018 Syrian air defense system used the s-200 to counter the Israeli strikes. In response, the Israeli army retaliatory fire destroyed one of the complexes s-200.