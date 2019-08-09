On the test seen a prototype of the sedan Nissan Sentra 2021
It is noteworthy that the team of engineers of the brand does not care to completely cover the body of new items from prying eyes.
The appearance of the next-generation Sentra looks more similar to the current versions of the Altima and Maxima.
There is a noticeable, V-shaped radiator grille and arched lights, which emphasize the rapid exterior.
At the rear of the spotted prototype, you notice the black tape. However, the coating does not hide that the new Sentra is the style of the floating roof Nissan. The rear lights also have a pointed shape to fit the front headlamps.
Japanese novelties can begin in 2020.
In the cabin of the Sentra noticed a six-speed manual transmission that indicates that Nissan refuses trehpedalnyh layout for its small sedan.
The center console is similar to the current mid-size sedan Altima, including screen infotainment system, which is at the top of the front panel. Chrome finish contrasts well with the black plastic.
The engine range of the new sedan Sentra so far is a mystery. Most likely, the model will be available with the same engines that now, but they undergo a small upgrade.