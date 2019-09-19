On the tractor, sitting on bags: the best tennis player in the world helped the villagers to collect the potatoes (photo, video)
The first racket of the world Serb Novak Djokovic, who is recovering from a shoulder injury on the couch not lying low. Arriving home, the tennis player went to the village Brzece, located 250 miles from his home in Belgrade, and took part in the seasonal harvest of potatoes from the locals.
“Grateful for such a humbling experience to Brzece. The people here are kind, sincere, hardworking. My heart was filled with childhood memories. Continue to meet people who were part of my growing up and helped to fulfill the dream of a tennis player. Very grateful and touched. And got for free a few potatoes for their efforts, “wrote the athlete on his page on Instagram, attaching a few photos.
Note that his last match Djokovic held September 2 do not play the game the match of 1/8 final of the US Open against Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka. However, an early departure from the tournament, which the Serb won three times, including last year did not affect its leading position in the ATP ranking.
.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter