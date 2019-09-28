On the United States hit a snow storm: meteorologists warn about the danger of life
The national weather service warns of a potentially “life-threatening” snow storm in Montana. In some parts of the state could fall up to 3 feet of snow (91,4 m). This writes Fox News.
It is expected that strong wind up to 35 mph (56 km/h) will last until Monday morning.
Heavy rain turned into snow on Saturday, 28 September, in the morning, and the heavy snowfall is expected Saturday night and will last until Sunday evening.
Authorities are asking residents to stay indoors and to carry flashlights, food and water, just in case.
In the picture, taken by emergency services of Montana, along highway 2 near Browning has already seen snow surges.
“If you’re outside or stuck in time travel, it can be life-threatening”, — stated in the message.
The NWS warned of “extreme consequences” of the storm, including the widespread damage of trees, fallen power lines and poor conditions of travel due to slippery roads and poor visibility.
Center for prediction of storms in Norman (OK), predicted heavy snowfall at a rate of about inch per hour (2.5 cm/HR) in the Northern Rocky mountains.