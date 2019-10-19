On the verge of absurd: Zavorotnyuk propose to treat water from the grave of Nachalovo
Netizens continue to discuss ways of rescue of people’s favorite, star of the TV series “My fair nanny” Anastasia Zavorotnyuk, whose family decided to treat the actress with a prayer.
The imagination of the fans is many times greater than the designs of Rodney: they suggest to try all possible ways up to the most unbelievable.
“A lot was written that on the grave of the singer Julia Nachalova at the cemetery Troekurov miracles happen. Supposedly there is a charged water helps to overcome many diseases, the cream reduces inflammation, and the ground works wonders. Spoke of several cases of healing in this manner from lupus erythematosus, sepsis, and even diabetes“, — quotes the portal of one of the sentences on the page in the Internet dedicated Anastasia Zavorotnyuk.
According to the author of this message, people come to see the grave of Julia with prayer, with hope, asking for help.
“And let the singer was no Saint in life, it does not change. I know Nachalova was able to beat cancer. Doctors singer was able to identify lymphoma in the early stages and quickly suppress terrible disease. I’d like to believe that the angel Julia will help now to cope with the insidious disease and Nastia, which is praying the whole country” — said a fan of Anastasia.
“If using native Anastasia Zavorotnyuk this original, but it is doubtful method, do not know” — the author writes.
Meanwhile, another newspaper, Nation News, appealed to the Russian producer Andrey Zagorskogo to comment on the situation.
“Hear this, they think that the theatre “curve mirror” resting and Petrosian would only envy. Even long it would take them to their work — the lack of staff. Offer with charged water — just kind of absurd. Those who propose such ideas, just crying a mental hospital”, — said Zagorski.
As previously reported “FACTS”, the fans are sick Anastasia Zavorotnyuk vividly responded to the call of native actress to pray for her health. They support the desire of relatives to ask for help to a higher power. In the comments under the message of the congregational prayer, they Express words of support and share tips. They recommend to take Anastasia to the Holy places, which can help to be healed from a serious illness. One of such places — grave of St. Matrona.
