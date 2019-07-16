On the verge of craziness. People are starting to humanize household gadgets
Users begin to show more and more feelings to your gadgets — you can love or hate them. They see robots as humans
People have an innate habit to “humanize” surrounding objects, particularly those that are moving, growing or talk to them. It is therefore not surprising that people get attached to the robots. Especially the Golden Retriever.
However, it is interesting that people are beginning to become attached even to the robot cleaner. Recently, it published an article on TechCrunch — “the Identity of things.” The authors argue that users will anthropomorphize more and more everyday devices, because modern technologies allow to give them intelligence.
Built-in personality is a good way for companies to engage users in your product. But human manifestations, too, should be careful: too much personality can annoy users who want a gadget just gadget.
“Alive” gadgets for forgive mistakes
Was previously a simple tool — a vacuum cleaner. And now, for example, the Roomba robot with a fun personality, which makes sounds when bumps into something in the living room. Some owners of robotic vacuum cleaners have even begun to put them on voice packets with different voiceovers. For example, run Michael Reeves set the Roomba so that he shouted and swore, bumping into something. In the video, Reeves says that it makes the robot more “human”.
Although replacing the standard vacuum cleaner is not severely affected by this problem, many users of the Roomba are demanding that their robot is not “killed” and thrown away to be scrapped, but repaired and returned. They see this vacuum as a part of the family.
At the same time, the more intelligent system or gadget perceived as a tool, the more replaceable they become.
In the movie “Star trek” crew did not think about the replacement and modernization of the ship’s computer that speaks to them the monotonous disembodied voice, because they see it as a tool. However, updates or service Android data raise serious concerns: his human form and personality is forced to relive it alive and close.
Screenshot from “Star Trek: The Next Generation”
In addition, TechCrunch says that people are more likely to forgive errors to the devices that they consider “alive”. While conventional tools such condescension users do not show.
And then, it is logical that the company has given its device a strong personality, if she wants to get freedom from errors, to increase involvement and to keep the user. However, the question is, how much personality injected.
Too much individuality
Too much individuality in the device can be a potential risk factor: some people might enjoy the new digital friend, but others may be annoyed by the fact that the tool is trying to be humanoid.
A good example of this can be found in the book and the film “Hitchhiker’s guide to the Galaxy” where a door with “people” happily sigh when people pass through them. Over time, this can start very nervous.
So designers digital assistants trying once again not to annoy the user and cautious in how to use voice virtual assistant.
For example, Google allows Home users to make outgoing phone calls but not make them. So the assistant doesn’t get the annoying calls. Amazon, in turn, hesitated to entrust the assistant Alexa reminders and push notifications.
Basic voice assistants have even begun to reduce the gift of gab. Google and Amazon have recently reduced the number of confirmations for simple commands such as “turn off the lights” so that users are not annoyed at hearing “well, turn off the lights” when they just want to sleep.
Conclusion
The presence of personality in the device can create a greater sense of intimacy. This can make devices more “sticky” increasing involvement in the long term and potentially increasing the number of services. However, you should remember about the fine line crossing which can force users to completely abandon the product, because there are too many manifestations of character can be annoying. So it was with Tamagotchi.
The best solution, say the authors, could be the creation of a “thumb” with which the user can adjust the degree of manifestation of your device from the usual tool to your best friend.
tech.liga.net