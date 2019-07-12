On the verge of life and death: the famous singer almost died in a plane crash
American actress and singer Miley Cyrus, known worldwide in the film “Hannah Montana,” nearly died on the way to a music festival in the UK. This writes the Cosmo.
The airliner, which was flying Miley, her sister and mother were involved in an emergency situation. The aircraft could not land. It twice went to the emergency landing. This was due to the fact that the path was another liner. Pilots miraculously managed to avoid a collision.
The plane for several minutes circling in the sky, and then again began to decline. But the situation repeated itself. Fortunately, the second time the ships were scattered without hitting each other. The aircraft landed in only his third attempt.
“It was just crazy. Miley is sitting on my lap, mom holding my hand, sitting in the aisle. Everyone starts to go crazy, and no one tells us what is happening,” said older sister is singer brandy in his podcast.
“I was shaking with fear, but tried to keep calm, because someone had to”, — with horror remembers brandi.
Recall that Miley Cyrus is the daughter of famous country artist Billy ray. In addition to brandi, the star has a 19-year-old sister Noah, who also became a popular singer. Music carried away and her brothers: 30-year-old Trace, a 27-year-old Christopher Cody and the 25-year-old Brazon. By the way, Miley is very attached to the family and even got a tattoo with the date of meeting parents.
As previously reported “FACTS”, in November last year, Miley Cyrus has submitted a video for the song “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart” (“Nothing breaks like a heart”), which was shot in Kiev.
