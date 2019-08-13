On the way to the bath: Nastya Ivleva have fun network fun dancing with brooms (video)
Famous TV presenter and blogger Anastasia Ivlieva, recently surprised a cardinal change of image, once again surprised subscribers. She has published in Instagram funny movie. Under the video, 28-year-old girl reports that goes in the bath. She covered the body with a sheet, wearing a special hat, and on his chest hung the brooms.
Before bath procedures she decided to have some fun and walked down the street, dancing.
Members have called this video is contagious. Write in the comments that it lifts the mood and makes you repeat the movement.
While Anastasia may demonstrate their dancing anywhere but on the territory of Ukraine. Ulevoi denied entry into the country.
