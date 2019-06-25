On the way to the place where the accident occurred, was cleaned (PHOTO)

Carried out cleaning of road tight after Saturday morning truck trailer, where there was a large batch of eggs overturned, off the road.

A Hauler with a trailer, heading eastbound on the 401 Highway at exit warden Avenue about 4: 45 in the morning lost control and overturned in a ditch.

Doctors rescue teams reported that in the accident one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The Congress was closed to traffic until a special team was engaged in liquidation of consequences of the accident. It was resumed about 2 hours a day.