On the website of the administration of President Juncker has assigned a non-existent position
President Vladimir Zelensky mistakenly quoted the President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker. Wrong quote posted on the website of the President of Ukraine.
“When I was President of the state, President of the European Commission each time mentioned corruption. She was at the centre of all discussions. I would like to at this time, Ukraine, with a new President, strongly able to eradicate corruption. This great nation deserves a future without corruption”, — the press service quoted the words of Juncker.
The cadet was never President of the Luxembourg, he led the country as Prime Minister from 1995 about 2013. There is no office of the President, as the Gosstroy there is a constitutional monarchy, and the country is ruled by the Grand Duke.