On the women’s world Cup 2019 determined opponents of team USA in the final
July 4, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
At the world Championships in 2019 among women took place the second semifinal match.
In Lyon, met the teams of the Netherlands and Sweden.
Regulation time ended without result, and on the 9th minute of extra time, the midfielder Jackie Hollands scored the only Grunen, as it turned out, the ball in the match 1:0 and led his team to the finals, where it is expected the reigning champion – American women.
A review of the match Netherlands – Sweden – the official website of FIFA.
READ English fans staged clashes with the police in Portugal before the match of the League of Nations (video)