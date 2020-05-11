On tournament on the mixed single combats UFC fighter 249 sewed the face after terrible injuries (photo)
Niko Price
On the eve of the American Jacksonville (Florida) passed tournament on the mixed single combats UFC 249.
The tournament was played without spectators due to pandemic coronavirus.
Along with many other fights there were two fighter – Brazilian Vicente Luque (19 wins, 7 losses and 1 draw) and the American Niko Price (14 wins and 5 losses), fought in the Welterweight weight class.
The fight ended in the third round with the victory of Luka who was considered the favorite by TKO.
Note that for an American, the battle at Home (Niko – a native of Florida) has not passed unnoticed in the truest sense.
After the South American sent his opponent down, at a price above the eye quickly began to grow a hematoma and the doctor was forced to stop the fight.
After the battle, a 30-year-old American soldier was taken to a hospital, where he published a photo of his scary face after he got stitches.
In the fight of the main card also held a duel in heavy weight between the Cameroonian Francis Ngandu and Suriname of Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
Ngandu it took only 19 seconds to knock out opponent, Francis caught the opponent’s left side kick, then finished him.