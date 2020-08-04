On U.S. roads has officially approved the movement of ‘flying cars’
These vehicles can drive on roads, but not use it as a runway — that possibility has officially approved the “flying car” in new Hampshire, writes Fox News.
New Hampshire passed a new law allowing so-called “flying cars” on public roads, but those vehicles are using roads as runways, except in emergency situations.
“The law of Jetson” makes changes to state rules regarding vehicles. Changes designed for controlled aircraft is designed with folding wings and rotors, to be able to drive like a car.
Several cars, including Terrafugia Transition, Samson Swtichblade and PAL-V is currently in development and available for booking, and new Hampshire looks to be in the forefront of potential transportation trends.
The idea is that flying could become more convenient form of transportation. In addition, the owner can put such a machine into a standard garage for one car, you do not need to build a special hangar.
“This is a landmark event, and the first one will follow this law, will be the leaders of the new transport technology,” said Sam Bousfield, CEO of Samson Sky.
The law requires vehicles registered at the Federal office of civil aviation USA had license plates, but there will not be such a set of equipment for safety as passenger cars. For their use also created a special Committee.
Terrafugia is conducting flight tests of their vehicles in the municipal airport in Nashua last year, and the PAL-V has an office near Manchester airport.
Approximate prices for cars range from $120,000 for the Switchblade to $400,000 for the PAL-V.
What will be the “flying car” PAL-V
Last year, Dutch company PAL-V introduced its first production model flying car Liberty Pioneer, writes Hi-tech. By construction, this three-wheeled gyroplane, body-fuselage is made from a combination of carbon fiber and aircraft aluminum. The flying car accommodates two passengers and can transform from land vehicle to a flying machine in 10 minutes.
At PAL-V Liberty Pioneer two engines Rotax: 100-strong drive and a 200-strong flights. On the road the car develops a maximum speed of 160 km/h in flight mode — 180 km/h (cruising speed — 140 km/h).
On a full tank reserve enough for 1314 km or 400 km of the flight. The load capacity of the device is 900 kg, the maximum altitude is 3.5 km away.
Thus Liberty Pioneer adapted in size and ergonomics to the city and does not require additional infrastructure. Parking will fit a normal garage, and you can refuel at any gas station.
For takeoff you need a small flat surface (grass, asphalt or concrete) with dimensions of 200 by 20 meters. For planting you need is a flat area length of 30 m at a speed of 29 km/h.
A full-length project from Terrafugia
The development of the “flying car” Terrafugia 2-in-1 launched in 2006. The first prototype took to the skies in 2009. 9 years were needed for the completion of product and paperwork. In 2019, the company finally announced the opening of orders for the Transition.
The need to Park even a “flying car” has not been canceled, so the car of the future should be able to land and take off vertically. Now it is one of the biggest challenges for engineers, writes Auto.ru.
The company Terrafugia solve the problem so far failed. Transition can fly, but not able to land vertically. So future owners should not expect to easily pereporhnut suddenly formed tube, the takeoff can only be performed at the airport.
In addition to the driving licence for driving Transition will require a pilot’s license. But to keep a flying car in the garage: toggle flying mode on the “road” takes a minute. For car do not need expensive jet fuel — plenty of fuel. On sale Terrafugia Transition is not yet available, but those interested can already pre-order. Approximate cost — $400 000.
What is known about the car-plane from the Switchblade
Three-wheeled Switchblade is more like a conventional light aircraft than a car, reports “New Time”.
Sports car designed for two people: the driver and passenger. For the flight mechanism design provides a drop-down wings. In the air, the Switchblade can accelerate to 320 kilometers per hour, the earth its speed will be halved.
In ground mode the vehicle length is 5.1 m and a width of only 1.8 metres. After the preparation of the flight length is increased to 6.1 m, and a wingspan of 8.2 meters. Switchblade takeoff weight is 794 pounds.
Samson Switchblade is equipped with a 1.6-liter petrol V4 engine of its own production capacity of 190 HP, which is combined with a five-speed transmission. Thrust is transmitted to the propeller, mounted behind the cab of the apparatus.
To control the Switchblade will require a driver’s license and a pilot’s licence light aircraft.
