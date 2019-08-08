On Wednesdays, residents of Toronto can enjoy free Bicycle rental (PHOTO)

Loading...

In August, on Wednesdays, residents of Toronto will be free to take bikes.

In his statement, mayor John Tory announced the promotion of Bike Share Toronto’s Free Ride Wednesdays, stating that “it is vital that we maintain the people’s physical activity.”

Since August 7, the cyclists, fans will be able to rent a bike at any rental station in the city lasting up to 30 minutes.

“Over the last four years of Toronto funded the expansion of the network of Bicycle in Toronto for all residents and visitors could ride a bike around the city, – reads the statement of the mayor. – A free trip on Wednesdays is a great opportunity to explore the city and engage as many people as possible to take advantage of this popular service”.

According to data of the municipal authorities in Toronto this year, more than 1.2 million people have rented bikes.

Those who want a free rental bike, you can visit the website of Bike Share Toronto (https://bikesharetoronto.com/free-ride-wednesday/) or download the app CycleFinder (https://bikesharetoronto.com/app/) to find a nearby rental station.

Once on station, the customer simply needs to choose the option “$ 0 One-Day”, insert credit card and follow the instructions on the screen.

With cyclists charged a fee if they do not return your bike to the station within 30 minutes, but can borrow another bike immediately after returning the first one.

The city has 465 stations and number of bikes is around 5000.