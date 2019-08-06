On wheels: two-year-old son of Mick Jagger Deveraux on a walk with my mom in new York
While 76-year-old Mick Jagger goes to the States with his music tour and his 32-year-old girlfriend Melanie Hamrick and two year old son to spend time in new York.
Melanie Devereaux and photographed on a walk in new York. A boy rode behind mom on a blue scooter and helmet. Baby periodically stopped and looked around.
Devereux recently visited a concert of his father in Jacksonville, Florida. Melanie’s son was supported by Mika from the audience while he performed on stage and waved his hands.
Recall that Devereux, the eighth child of the lead singer of The Rolling Stones. He was born in December 2016. The eldest daughter Mika — Karis and jade — 47 and 48 years old, and the youngest son, not counting Deveraux, 20.
