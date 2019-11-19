Onboard American cruise lines mysteriously killed the passenger
November 19, 2019 | News | No Comments|
November 15 a passenger cruise liner of the American company Carnival Cruise Line, died under mysterious circumstances. Writes about this NBC Miami.
The representative of the cruise company, The Carnival Horizon confirmed the fact of death of the passenger, but did not name his name and did not specify the circumstances of the death.
“Our CareTeam continues to support the family of a passenger, and we are cooperating with the investigation. The ship arrived in port in Miami on Saturday, November 16 morning, the statement reads. — We pray for the passengers and thinking about his family.”
The Carnival Horizon is based in Miami and cruises the Caribbean with the capacity of each liner a little less than 4000 passengers.