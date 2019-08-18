“Once… in Hollywood”: what you need to know before watching the movie Tarantino (photos, video)
Thursday, August 15, in the Ukrainian rolling out the film “… Hollywood”. The first four days of screening halls were crowded. However, some spectators left in the middle session. They were clearly bored. The film did not meet expectations. Most of those who stayed until the end, livened up only in the last 20 minutes. In social networks users mostly criticized the picture. Write that you can watch out of respect to brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. And Quentin Tarantino, who directed the film, it seems, has exhausted itself…
However, in the United States, “One day in Hollywood…” took on “cheers.” Within 10 days of hire in North America, the film has collected more than 116 million dollars. It is expected that in Western Europe the results are not worse. Critics of this work, Tarantino thrilled. On the website Rotten Tomatoes, which collects reviews and on their basis is the ratings of all movies, the film received an 85% approval rating. This is a very high rating. “Exciting rampant, but firmly thoughtful “One day in Hollywood…” balances the provocative impulses Tarantino clarity of vision Mature Director”, is the verdict Rotten Tomatoes.
Another aggregator of reviews — Metacritic – put the estimate even higher. The approval ratio is 88%. This means “universal recognition”.
“FACTS” has decided to understand why in Ukraine, to put it mildly, cool saw the new Tarantino film. The main reason, apparently, is that most of the audience had no idea about the history that underlies the “One day in Hollywood…”.
Let’s start with the fact that almost all the characters in the film are real people. Many of them are still alive. Tarantino skillfully mixed picture of the true facts and fiction. Yes, Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and cliff Booth (brad pitt) is a figment of the imagination of the Director. Invented also, Marvin Schwartz, played by al Pacino, the young actress Trudy Fraser, the head of a group of stuntmen Randy (Kurt Russell) and his wife Janet (Zoe bell), Pussy (Margaret Coelli).
Other real people that have become part of American history. And in fictional characters is easy to discern the traits of famous people. Americans very much admire the likeness of the actors selected Tarantino with those whom they play. Margot Robbie is Sharon Tate, Rafal Zaveruha — Roman Polanski, Damien Lewis, Steve McQueen, Bruce Dern — George span, Emile Hirsch — Jay Sebring, Mike Mo — Bruce Lee.
The names of the movies and series, which are mentioned in the film — is also true. And many Americans remember them well. This “Team destroyers”, and “FBI” and “the Green hornet”, and “Lancer”.
As always, Tarantino is good at detail and ability to recreate the era, which he shows. The film’s soundtrack is full of hits of the 60’s in the original performance. Cigarettes, drinks, dog food, clothes, makeup, shoes, cars…
All this together makes the audience experience the atmosphere of Los Angeles, as it was in 1969, that is, 50 years ago. The effect is perfectly complemented by the news, sounding on the radio. Even those who are not strong in English, you can hear familiar names — Kennedy, Nixon…
And now, dipping the viewer with the head in 1969, Tarantino makes him believe that now tells the story of the murder of actress Sharon Tate. It is a crime and is the pivot around which spins slowly at first, but then faster and faster, the plot of the film.
Let’s remember together what happened in Los Angeles on 9 August 1969. The popular 26-year-old actress Sharon Tate, being on the ninth month of pregnancy, was looking forward to the return of her husband, a famous Director and actor Roman Polanski. After the success of the movie “dance of the vampires” and “rosemary’s Baby” Polanski was considered the most sought after Director in Hollywood. He and Sharon were married in 1967. They became one of the most prominent pairs and always been in the society pages.
In August 1969 Polanski was in London, where he was preparing for shooting a new film. He promised his wife that he would return home on Friday, August 8, but on that day he called and said that a little late. Tate took his word that he will arrive on Monday, August 11.
After learning that the novel didn’t come back, sister Sharon, Debra and Patti called her and volunteered to spend the night with Tate, so she wasn’t so boring. But she refused. The actress said that she has friends visiting. And it was true. From Tate stopped her friend Jay Sebring, as well as friends Frykowski Wojtek Polanski and Abigail Folger.
The evening of 8 August, all four went to the El Coyote restaurant, where we had supper and a few drinks. Home on Cielo Drive came back at about 22:30. Early on the morning of August 9, all four were found dead. Found Sharon and her guests housekeeper Winifred Chapman. Soon the police found another dead body. It was 18-year-old Steven Parent. He was shot in the car. Apparently, he was an accidental witness of the flight of the killers.
Jay Sebring were lying on the floor among the trampled fruit. The face and hands of a young man was slashed with a knife, but the cause of death was a gunshot wound. On the neck of the Jay was covered by white nylon rope. The same rope was thrown over a ceiling beam. One end of the rope wrapped around the neck of Sharon Tate. Her body slashed with a knife — 16 stab wounds, five of which were fatal. The child she was carrying died.
On the front lawn were the bodies of Frykowski and Folger. They have also been killed by knife blows. On the door was written the word PIG is “Pig”. Examination has established that the inscription made with blood Tate.
Murder on Cielo Drive shocked America. The police rushed to find the killers. But on 10 August the city had committed another similar crime. This time someone had snuck into the house of the owners of the shops Leno and rosemary La Bianca. The couple was tied up and gagged their mouths with gags. Then he cut them up. Belly Leno had carved the word war — “War”. On the walls of the house blood was written by RISE (“Rise”), DEATH TO PIGS (“Death to pigs”), HEALTER SKELTER (the”Halter Sclater”).
At first the police did not link the murders of the Tate and La Bianca. In October it became clear that both crimes were committed by members of the so-called “Manson Family”. It was a cult led by Charles Manson. He gathered around him young people, especially adolescent girls. At first they thought it came in one of the communes of hippies in California then was a lot. However, very quickly Manson subordinated their will to his. He impressed upon them that bourgeois society is rotten, what should a rebellion, a revolution that only shed blood could change the world. Charles used for his philosophy the phrase “Helter of Skelter”, taken from The Beatles song. Manson was convinced that several brutal murders of “pigs” — the rich and famous will blow up America from the inside. A country torn apart by racial contradictions emerging from the murder of Martin Luther king (4 April 1968), a country in which constantly there are protests against the war in Vietnam, will explode like a powder keg from the match. And this match will be murder, which they commit — “the Family Manson”.
Charles and members of his sect actually lived at the ranch of George Spahn, as shown in the Tarantino film. Span actually handed over your property to Hollywood studios and various TV channels for shooting. Manson settled on a ranch by convincing George that the girls will look after him. Span was happy. Charles told the girls to have sex with the old man. Almost blinded George did not intervene in the Affairs of Manson and almost never came out of his house.
The evening of 8 August Charles called over his nearest attendant Tex Watson and told him to take the three girls and go to Cielo Drive. He said that time “Halter of Skelter” it. The Teks have been instructed to kill everyone who was in the house Polanski and Tate.
Watson took Susan Atkins, Linda Kasabian and Patricia Krenwinkel. They carried out the orders of Manson. The next night Charles participated directly in the preparation of the murder of La Bianca. He was in the house of the couple, helping them to connect, but then left. Murder again made Tex.
16 August, Manson and the members of the sect were arrested at the ranch of Span for stealing cars. But soon all of them were released because the court found the warrant to search the ranch was illegal. A violation of the procedure of registration of document. The police could only confiscate all the stolen cars and weapons.
Charles decided that he surrendered to the police one of who worked at the ranch the Span — Donald Shea. Unfortunate killed, dismembered and buried. After that, the whole “family” went to the Barker ranch, located near death Valley. There they arrested a second time for theft of earth moving equipment. Scared Susan Atkins gave police detailed evidence against Manson. So was revealed the murders of the Tate and La Bianca. The sect is made by the time several more murders. In particular, he was killed by the Manson’s lawyer Ronald Hughes. Dealt with him remaining on freedom “girls” Manson because he failed to get Charles out of prison.
The trial lasted a long time. Seven members of the “Manson Family” were sentenced to death, but in 1972 the Supreme court of California abolished itself. The sentence was automatically reviewed and changed to life imprisonment. Manson, died in prison on 19 November 2017 at the age of 84 years.
Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie van Houten are still in prison. They are serving their sentences in a women’s prison in the city of Chino. Susan Atkins died in this prison on 24 September 2009. She was ill with brain cancer.
Tex Watson is also serving a life sentence. In 1979 he married. He had four children. In 2003 his wife divorced him, but continued occasionally to visit Tex.
This is the real story. Tarantino came up with another ending. And it stuns everyone who knows what happened really. The audience are shocked. But this is the talent of Quentin. The finale of his paintings are impossible to predict. In this case, the surprise effect amplified multiple times, because the Director for two hours of screen time almost constantly methodically recreates the events, which are well known to the American audience. And people believe that will happen. And Tarantino procured a final. And this is fully consistent with the final title of the film “One day in Hollywood…”. So start almost all the stories. The Director immediately gave the hint will show you a fictional story, but knowing the audience was sure that I would see the real story.
If you have watched “One day in Hollywood…”, I hope that after reading this review, your attitude to the film will change for the better. If you only think that you go to a Tarantino or not, perhaps this review will help you understand what is prepared for you the celebrated Director.
