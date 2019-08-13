“Once… in Hollywood” with pitt and DiCaprio, and other premiere of the week: what to see in movie in…
In Ukrainian rolling out three new films, including the acclaimed picture Quentin Tarantino’s “One day in Hollywood…”. For going to the movies with the whole family fit adventure movie “Dora and the lost city”. Adolescents and their parents may be interested in the Comedy “Good boys”.
“One day in Hollywood…”
(16+, USA, Sony Pictures, drama, budget: $ 96 million)
This movie can safely be called not only the premiere week, but the premiere of the year! Judge for yourself: this is the first film in which she starred along superstars brad pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio. At the same brought them together cult Director Quentin Tarantino. Pitt has already worked with him in “inglorious Basterds,” and DiCaprio has not had. This creative trio has achieved and al Pacino, Margot Robbie, Bruce Dern, Timothy Olyphant, Dakota fanning, Emile Hirsch, Kurt Russell. Role in the film was the last in the life of a popular actor Luke Perry. He died on March 4, 2019 at the age of 52, when Tarantino was hastily completed the film in time to include it in the main competition at the Cannes international film festival. In the United States, “One day in Hollywood…” was released on 26 July and has already collected 108 million dollars. Now the picture appeared in European cinemas. The critics and the audience very well received it. Many have noted how skillfully Tarantino conveyed the atmosphere in the United States in the late 60’s. the Film was in fact a nostalgic hymn to old Hollywood. As always, at Quentin perfectly matched music, and her in the picture a lot. The background for the main storyline is rocked America, the murder of film star Sharon Tate and her friends committed members of the so-called “Manson family”. It was young people who were under the influence of the leader of the sect of Charles Manson. He participate in the killings did not take. Nevertheless, the court sent him to prison for many years. Manson died in jail in November 2017. The pregnant wife of Director Roman Polanski, was stabbed to death in his home August 9, 1969, exactly 50 years ago. Read more about the filming of the picture “Once in Hollywood…” read on pages 17 and 18, which published an exclusive interview with pitt, DiCaprio and Robbie.
“Dora and the lost city”
(6+, USA: Australia, Paramount Pictures, adventure, budget of 49 million dollars)
The film is based on the popular animated series “Dora the Explorer” of the American TV channel Nickelodeon. Girl Dora spent most of his life in the jungle, exploring them with their parents, but all this hardly helped to prepare for the most difficult test for school. Study and discipline not liking the main character. She wants to return to the jungle and goes there to save her parents and at the same time to solve the mystery of the lost city of the Incas. Made a film directed James Bobin (“Alice in Wonderland”). The role Dora played 18-year-old American singer and actress Izabela Manner (“transformers: the Last knight”). The girl’s mother was played by a movie star Eva Longoria (TV’s “Desperate Housewives”). In the us, the film was released on 9 August and collected while 19.5 million dollars.
“Good boys”
(12+, USA, Universal Pictures, Comedy, budget: $ 20 million)
The film is about the hilarious adventures of three students who decided to skip class. They go on a journey of adventure, taking with him accidentally obtained drugs. And all because friends want to Woo girls and high school students. That’s just the journey of their very limited time since need to go back in time to go to a big party… Here’s the story told to the audience Stupnicki Jin and Lee Eisenberg. They are already not the first time working together. In their scenarios were filmed Comedy “bad Teacher” with Cameron Diaz and “the Beginning of times” with Jack black. Add that Stupnicki was born in Kiev on 26 August 1977. In 2000, he graduated from the University of Iowa. As a Director speaks for the first time.
which premiered in the US was scheduled for 27 September, after criticism of trump.
“FACTS” also published an exclusive interview with beloved Leonardo DiCaprio Camila Morrone, who confessed that he’s dying to have a baby.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter