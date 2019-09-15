Once it became known who will lead Jennifer Lopez to the altar
Jennifer Lopez, the wedding, which is so looking forward to her fans admitted that although her fiance —Alex Rodriguez — recently intrigued by all the hints about the place of their coming marriage, in fact, they have not yet decided on the location of the celebration. But, as you said the 50-year-old singer, she knows exactly who conducts her to the altar. And this decision has puzzled fans of Lopez. After all, Jennifer said that trust this honorable mission not to his father, as they usually and 11-year-old son max! And this despite the fact that dad is singer David lópez is still alive and he has a good relationship with his daughter.
What accounts for the sudden decision of the singer? As explained by Jennifer, her twins Max and Emma, and his children from a previous marriage, Natasha and Ella, from the very beginning took an active part in the development of her relationship with Rodriguez. As told one of her friends of the singer, both Jennifer and Alex are extremely attached to their children. And if something went wrong in the relationship in their “extended family”, as he calls his little team of myself Lopez, Jennifer and Alex have parted. But, luckily for Lopez and Rodriguez, all four children immediately made friends and were the main initiators of the marriage of their parents. So, as assured Jennifer, all of them will be sure to be entrusted with an important role in the wedding ceremony.
When exactly is the wedding to be, Jennifer, who confessed that he was going in the future to give birth to Alex, not yet opened. Noting, however, that it will take place no earlier than Nov. In fact, the singer will soon be busy preparing for the release of his new album. And Rodriguez, a famous athlete in retirement, until the end of October will comment on the matches of the world Cup of baseball.