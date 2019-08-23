Once on set so jumped on a horse that branch I almost took the head — Artemiy Egorov
Channel “2+2” started filming the action-series “Ranger”. 24-episode detective — the story of a young and principled Sergeant canadian mounted police Paul Hordichuk, who accidentally finds himself in a small Ukrainian border town, where he became a district.
Shooting the series take place in Kiev, Ivano-Frankivsk and the Carpathians. Especially for shooting in the mountains starring popular actor Artemiy Egorov (“Maestro”, “Opening show”, “Triple protection”) — passed a course of martial arts, pistol shooting and extreme driving. The most challenging shooting took place on the steep forest roads, near waterfalls and mountain streams. The series takes well-known Ukrainian Director Sergei Krutov. The series premiere will take place in early 2020.
— I am happy to meet again at the site,Sergei, — admitted “Telefactor” Artemiy Egorov. — He was my first Director in 2011. Since wanted to work together again, but it didn’t worked. And I was told that Serge holds auditions for the role of the Ukrainian Chuck Norris. Of course, I immediately wanted to participate! Made videoproby — according to him I was approved.
“If I ask the stand-in, honor I will not do it”
— Artemy, how do you feel in the role of Ranger?
— Awesome! I think this is one of my best roles. Although, I admit, if I was offered the job of a Ranger, would disagree. Oh and difficult it is! It would seem that we have only a movie, but really- fights, chases. Very heavy shooting. You know what helps me? The air of the Carpathians, where we work on the most complex scenes. It really energizes.
Usually Odessans call themselves the sea people.
— This about me. By the way, filming in the Carpathians I the first time in my life I saw mountains. They are wonderful, but still can’t change the sea. The water element gives space and mountain force. The feeling of freedom for me now is most important.
— It is true that the role of a Ranger you had to learn to ride a motorcycle?
— Yes, I took driving lessons. To drive on mountain roads, you must have special skills. For this role mastered martial arts and shooting. And still remembered how to ride horses. In fact, it was one of my most difficult challenges. I had a fear of horses. Four years ago, I starred in the feature film “Three” and almost remained without a head. It was a tricky stage, I rode a full gallop on a horse, caught on a limb, and I nearly pulled the head off. Since each scene with the horses is difficult.
— You could use the services of an understudy.
— If I ask the stand-in, honor I will not make it. You know, the acting profession is not a very masculine thing to do.
— Not a male?
— Well, Yes. We apply make-up, paint, we have to like — it’s all a lot of women. Therefore, a man should remain a man, at least in complex battle scenes.
But despite everything, you chose this “nemiscau” profession.
— Actually, I graduated as an auto mechanic. The degree of actor I have passed my “universities” already playing in the theater. “Crust” I have never been interested. Went to actors Studio “Success” of the Odessa film Studio, then left his master Natalia Knyazeva in theatre “Tour de Force”. Five years worked and realized that the man must still be money left. It wasn’t professional theater, so the money I had received. Began to serve in the Odessa regional puppet theatre, where paid per month 1200 USD. It was a terrible time.
The first day of shooting “Ranger”, according to the tradition of filmmakers, the site was divided plate
— An auto mechanic you would have earned much more.
— Definitely. But I fell in love with acting. Started to act in films. The role was small and did not make money. We always had to earn. He was a night cleaner in a hotel, porter, was handing out advertisements on the street. In General, somehow survived. It was not until 2014 until directed by Anatoly Mateshko offered me the main role in the movie “Triple protection”. After that everything went.
“With the growth of 194 centimeters I weighed 63 kilograms”
— Have you ever thought about leaving acting?
Ten times going to. Especially when he was already on the verge of having to Rob a Bank. I have accumulated a lot of debt, didn’t know where to get the money. I remember once I met a man, the Odessa musician who loved to drink. It was on the 1st of April. He says: “Go make money”. And here April 1, we become, on the street and begin to play the guitar. Stood maybe five hours. Know what was my income?! 40 hryvnia for one hryvnia. Remember, keep those pennies in hand, and I start to go tears. Suddenly realized that I don’t want to be an actor.
Then what helped to survive?
— Got stopped by the power of the spirit. I understood that I could quit anything, but not acting. You know, I somehow always believed that I can earn money this. It was a difficult path. I took the money in debt, to buy a ticket and come to Kiev to the casting. I said, “you Have no education good — bye. Can only rely on the extras.”
But I never gave up. At that time I was very thin. With the growth of 194 centimeters weighed only 63 kilograms. I like the role where I was required to play a sex scene. The Director said, “Undress, show off your body.” I got undressed, I immediately responded: “We’ll call you back”.
— How much do you weigh?
— 94 kg. Five years were needed to gain muscle mass. This is the right food, regular exercise. I have protein-low carbohydrate diet. The main food is buckwheat, rice and meat. By the way, for the role of Ranger had to gain 12 pounds of pure muscle mass. And in just two months. Besides, I continue to gain. It is hard enough. Often after the shooting process, which can last for 15 hours, going to the gym and played for two hours. Reaching home, exhausted and fall into bed. Six hours sleep and back on shooting. But, frankly, it’s worth it.
— Who helped you through difficult times?
— Parents. They have always supported me and believed that he will be able to make the right decision. However, not so long ago admitted that there was a time when they almost lost faith in me and believed that I will return to STO. This is for all was a difficult period.
“I want to live in Los Angeles and buy a house with orange garden”
— You is not even 30 years old but look older.
— This is only superficially. The brain is, in fact, is not much increased. You know what saved me in the most difficult situations? Love. We with the spouse actress Alena Timkova, together for almost nine years. She is my Muse. This is an amazing story. Met in the theatre, where both played. By the time Alena was quite a wealthy woman, and I bedraggled one. Played in one performance, and it has brought us closer. In fact, from that moment did not leave. The theatre also went together and are now more in the movies.
— Have already moved to Kiev?
— Five years working mainly in Kiev. Unfortunately, coming to Odessa are rarely. But Odessa’s difficult to break the city. For me, Odessa forever be home. So, consider yourself officially, I will not moved. Just live in Odessa, and go to work in Kiev.
— Before you start filming you have watched the series “Walker, Texas Ranger” with Chuck Norris?
Hero Chuck is one of my favorite characters from childhood. But now I specifically watched the series, just didn’t want to copy Norris. I still remember the one shining moment of “Texas Ranger”. It was a scene when the hero, played by Chuck Norris, with the car buried in the pit. I watched this movie quite small. When the hero, Chuck was unconscious, I began to cry. Then the Ranger drank some drink, on the gas, the car traveled, and I calm down: “Phew, thank God!”
You do something similar to Chuck Norris.
— Actually, I want to be as charismatic as Tom hardy, and sophisticated as Christopher Walken. These are two of my most favorite actor. Really like the masters of old school: Jack Nicholson and al Pacino.
— What is your dream?
— I really hope viewers enjoy my work, which put a lot of effort. We, the actors, so it’s a shame when this happens. As for big dreams, I want to go to America, settling in Los Angeles and buy my wife a house with a large orange garden.
— So, after all Hollywood?
— There’s an old saying: “a Poor soldier that never wants to become a General.” I slightly paraphrase: “he is a Bad actor who does not dream to play in Hollywood.” Like it or not, but that’s where the heart of cinema and all of its power. This is the highest level! Now study English intensively. For American filmmakers, it is very important to not have any accent.
I have a friend — a Ukrainian actor Denis Stolyarenko, who now works in Hollywood. Quentin Tarantino was going to approve him for the role of a young Polanski in the film “One day in Hollywood…”. But after several trials, the accent, Denis refused. This I mean that everything in life is possible.
