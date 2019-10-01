Oncologist: symptoms for brain cancer does not exist
Oncologist Rogacheva Boris Kholodov said in an interview with journalists, that determine brain cancer external symptoms is almost impossible. So panic because of the appearance of the headache is not worth it.
Oncologist Boris Kholodov says: to capture the so-called first bells, speaking about cancer brain, is actually very difficult. Perhaps an experienced physician and would be able to understand something, but for an ordinary person to “catch” so the cancer at an early stage of development almost impossible.
“Symptoms for brain cancer does not exist. They still repeat the symptoms of other pathological conditions. For example, headache”, — said the expert.
If you experience a headache you do not need to panic and the first thing to run to the doctors, he said. However, all it’s important to pay attention to new symptoms, which “are persistent and growing in nature.” If pains become more frequent and clearly more powerful, they may indicate early cancer. In such cases it is necessary to conduct more in-depth diagnostics at the clinic, said the expert.
Cold weather, stressed that in such circumstances no need to delay treatment to the doctor. He said that many people, even with symptoms postpone a visit to the clinic – as a result, when she be at the reception, sometimes the tumor is already inoperable size.