Oncologists called spice that helps protect the body from cancer
It is known that some products in our diet act as carcinogens, i.e., “fertilizer” for the growth of cancer cells, while others contain unique natural anti-cancer substances.
Any disease is easier to prevent than to treat. In cancer this is true in the square. Of course, no product can be a panacea in the prevention of malignant tumors. However, the fact that not everything in this matter – a matter of chance, and we can also affect our chances to stay healthy, you will agree, are encouraging and motivate change in your diet. Below is the list of spices, anti-cancer properties which have been repeatedly confirmed by modern scientific research in the field of Oncology. About how these studies are significant and important, is the fact that the active ingredients of these spices are already used in the creation of drugs for the treatment of various malignancies.
Ginger
Ginger root is a famous anti-inflammatory product which is used from ancient times for colds, and rheumatoid arthritis. But the fact that ginger is a mortal enemy of the tumor cells, became known not so long ago. According to various studies produced in the last decade, capsaicin and gingerol contained in ginger can intensify the process of self-destruction of cancer cells in the ovaries, prostate, pancreas, intestine (colon), the breast. Substances contained in ginger, and provoke not only the apoptosis – natural cell death, but autophagy (literally “samopouzdanje”) of cancer cells, which is especially valuable in the case of treatment of relapses in aggressive forms of cancer, as well as in situations where you need to overcome the resistance of tumors to chemotherapy. This is confirmed by the results of more than 20 modern scientific works submitted by the American Association for cancer research.
How to use ginger on a regular basis:
Ginger has a very particular taste that not everybody likes and can significantly change the taste of the dish. But there is one almost a win-win: at least once a day to drink ginger tea. It is very useful for health, is an excellent preventive measure against colds and SARS, and, most importantly, so you put on regular rails the prevention of cancer.
The correct recipe of ginger tea:
Grate a piece of peeled ginger (size of a small plum) on a coarse grater or cut into very thin slices. Add to it 1 tablespoon of natural honey and a slice of fresh lemon. Pour 100 ml of boiled water, cooled to nearly room temperature (not above 30 degrees). Cover and leave for 10 minutes. Then pour hot boiled water (but not boiling water, so as not to destroy the nutrients contained in the infusion).
Turmeric
Turmeric is one of the types of ginger. But very independent “character” and feature color – Golden orange color. The main “weapon” in turmeric is curcumin bioflavanoid. Like ginger, turmeric is a great natural antibiotic, powerful antioxidant and anti-inflammatory agent. Since ancient times, its use for problems of the liver and gallbladder. But the most important feature of curcumin is the ability to suppress cancer cells, as evidenced by the results of many scientific studies. A few years ago published the results of research demonstrating a selective effect of the bioflavonoid curcumin on tumor cells of one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer – glioblastoma multiforme. In 9 of 11 experimental animals at the end of experiment with curcumin, the tumor disappeared without a trace “without any signs of toxicity”. In 2008 and 2009 were published the results of several studies proving the efficacy of curcumin in the treatment of cancer cells of the breast, pancreas, lung, colon, and prostate. According to others, the consumption of curcumin greatly reduces the risk of metastasis of tumors. But perhaps the most important evidence of anti-cancer properties of turmeric is the fact that in India, in the country, which is home to 1/6 of the population of the whole Earth, where turmeric is a favorite spice, the incidence of cancer is 10 times lower than in Europe.
How to use turmeric on a regular basis:
Despite the fact that turmeric is a compulsory ingredient of curry, it is much less, and the quality of the turmeric can leave a lot to be desired. Therefore, for use in cooking, it is recommended to take natural turmeric. According to various sources, in order to benefit from the turmeric, you need to consume at least 3 g of the powder of this spice in the day (but not more than 10 g per day, because it’s still a natural antibiotic). It is believed that curcumin is better absorbed in presence of fat, so the best to mix turmeric powder with oil, or fill them with your morning cottage cheese (provided that it is not low fat, and has at least 5% fat). If you are unsure of the quality sold in your area spices, you can look for products based on turmeric in pharmacies in the Department of vitamins and nutritional Supplements.
Rosemary
Not only the East can boast of natural cancer cures. Mediterranean cuisine also has its own hero – rosemary. Young branches of this evergreen shrub are a very popular ingredient in Italian cuisine. And if you have not yet got around to this seasoning – it’s time for her to get accustomed. It is scientifically proven that the addition of rosemary when cooking meat, especially beef, which is 40% reduces the production of carcinogens that arise in the course of thermal processing of meat (especially when frying). The fact that rosemary contained in the substance of rosmanol and karmazinova acid — have an incredibly powerful antioxidant ability. They literally “hunt” for the free radicals, and, catching them, turn into other antioxidant substances, triggering a chain reaction to destroy free radicals. Another advantage of rosemary is a scientifically proven synergistic effect with turmeric: karmazinova acid enhances the action of curcumin against the cancer cells. There is scientific evidence for the successful application of the combination of rosemary and turmeric in the treatment of breast cancer. In addition, there is evidence of the ability contained in the rosemary carnosol to stimulate apoptosis (the process of self-destruction) of cancer cells and slow the process of metastasis. Finally, carnosol of rosemary affect the ability of cancer cells to invade neighboring tissues. And when the tumor is unable to spread, it ceases to be aggressive. Carnosol also reduces the resistance of cancer cells to chemotherapy.
How to use rosemary on a regular basis:
Rosemary can be added as condiments in soups, meat dishes, sauces based on tomatoes. When cooking soups sprigs of rosemary can be added instead of Bay leaf (but never add them together). The leaves of rosemary can be added to salads. And based on rosemary to brew tea: 1 tsp. dried rosemary leaves brewed 1 Cup boiling water and infused for 10 minutes. The tea of rosemary, you can add honey or maple syrup. The tea of rosemary is good for those who experience digestive problems and for losing weight.
Chili
And its incredibly pungent taste and its anti-cancer action of chilli is obliged therein to the alkaloid capsaicin. This alkaloid is an antioxidant, has a pronounced anti-inflammatory effect, inhibits the bacterium helicobacter pylori, thought to be responsible for the development of stomach ulcers. And yet, according to studies, capsaicin affects the mitochondria of cancer cells, triggering them in the process of apoptosis. Simply put, there is evidence that chili pepper contributes to the prevention of cancer by destroying malignant cells. Initially, the idea of scientists was prompted by the fact that the Nations in which the regular use of Cayenne pepper and chili is the norm, significantly less likely to develop cancer.
How to eat chili on a regular basis:
If you are a fan of spicy food, use chili be a problem. Experts (and dietitians) are advised to accustom themselves to this burning spices very slowly, with micro-doses. Add these small doses can be in salads or meat dishes. Important point: the chili pepper is better to combine with oils such as olive (it’s more useful than butter). But if you overdid it – drink milk (but not skim, normal and fat). To drink chili water is a futile exercise.
Garlic
Garlic is the most famous natural antibiotic. The famous medieval scientist, philosopher and physician, Avicenna, was called the garlic cure all diseases and used as an ingredient in a thousand-odd recipes for medicinal potions. The beneficial properties of garlic the list can be long. He and cold helps, and protects from mosquitoes. And garlic is a spice that can be used for the prevention of skin cancer, lung, esophagus, stomach, prostate. Contained in garlic allicin and other organic compounds, sulfide group of (volatile) force cancer cells to self-destruct. These properties were first demonstrated on the example of animals suffering from lung cancer, and after confirmed by the example of some other types of cancer, including skin cancer. There is also a study conducted in China, which was attended by 1.5 thousand lung cancer patients and 4.5 thousand healthy people. According to this study, the risk of developing lung cancer in those at least twice a week eat garlic, 44% lower than those not eating garlic. Interestingly, this also applies to smokers and non-smokers. Being a natural immunomodulator, garlic supports the natural immunity, and it is also one of the important conditions for the prevention of cancer.
How to use garlic on a regular basis:
At the moment, effective preventive “dose” of fresh garlic is 4 grams per day, which corresponds to one of a large clove. If you are ready to dramatically take garlic, introduce it into your diet gradually. Crushing a clove of garlic in the frog, you will make the nutrients from it more bioavailable, i.e., absorbed better. It is also important to remember that the content of fitontsidov
Parsley
It is customary for our kitchen pot, as it turns out, is not so simple and harmless to cancerous tumors. Contained therein apigenin is a powerful combat formation around the tumor new blood vessel system necessary for its development and growth. Moreover, the reaction force is comparable with the effect of synthetic drugs designed for the same purpose. Preventive effect occurs just with regular parsley in your menu. This is evidenced by studies Richard Beliveau – famous scientist and pioneer in the treatment and prevention of cancer tumors.
How to eat parsley on a regular basis:
This spicy herb is so natural in our traditional cuisine, which does not require special instructions. Add it to your daily salad, make smoothies with it, just chew twigs in between. Important point: like any herb, parsley is better absorbed in the presence of fats. Use for these purposes, the sources of polyunsaturated fatty acids: olive oil, hemp or Flaxseed oil.