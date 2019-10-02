Oncologists denied the link between white meat and cancer
Italian researchers analyzed data from studies, having concluded that the relationship of cancer and white meat is questionable. Experts believe that scientific papers are not given sufficient evidence.
According to experts, to find a connection between consumption of animal products and cancer, it is important to know the results of epidemiological studies and to understand what is really meant scientists, speaking of white and red meat. For example, the world cancer research Fund in a recent report on diet, physical activity, includes pork, beef, veal, lamb, horse and goat meat without separation of analysis between grown animals and wild. Poultry, game and offal, and does not come under the study, therefore, the risks of chicken were not assessed in this respect. According to the results, published in the American journal of clinical nutrition, this uncertainty also stems from the fact that in most of the studies did not sufficiently assessed the fact as the white meat is used as model of substitution, where the total consumption of products of this kind remains constant or further increase the total consumption.
“Additive research has allowed us to observe a decrease in risk of death from cancer with increasing consumption of white meat. In particular, the stomach is one of the most exposed to the likelihood of tumor associated with dietary factors. The explanation may be the presence of a smaller quantity of heme iron and more polyunsaturated fats in poultry,” the researchers note.
Unlike the red, with confidence is not to say that white meat is linked to cancer, added the researchers. The greater attention should be given to the amount of hormones contained in it. In any case, experts advise to reduce animal proteins in the diet, preferring fruit and vegetables.