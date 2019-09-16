Oncologists have described the features of the development of brain cancer
Foreign oncologists have described the features of brain cancer, including the causes of the cancer disease. According to experts, the prognosis depends on individual factors.
Brain tumors are classified according to their behaviour, such as growth rate and the probability of their distribution. Poorly-differentiated (grades 1 and 2) are defined as benign, and vysokomehanizirovannoe (classes 3 and 4) are considered malignant. Oncologists warn that low degree does not mean that there are no health risks or concerns. Primary brain tumor is formed when abnormal cells in the main body of the Central nervous system begin to grow and multiply. If cancer cells first develop in another place in the body, this is known as secondary brain cancer or metastasis.
“A lot of people diagnosed with brain cancer, I want to know whether it is possible to cure the disease, but this can vary depending on person and type of cancer. The tumor may spread to other parts of the main organ of the Central nervous system or the spine. Despite successful treatment, the disease often returns,” say oncologists.
The success of treatment depends on many factors, such as the location of the tumor, its response to treatment or the success of the operation and to some degrees, its molecular genetic makeup. If the type of the disease is classified as inoperable, which means that the operation will not be performed. This is because a malignant tumor is close to vital brain structures or because cancer is not a solid lump or mass, making it difficult to identify the edges of the tumor. Working in such conditions can cause damage to healthy brain tissue in vital areas that control movement, vision or breathing.
Oncologists recognize that there is no known cause of brain cancer, the risk factors are genetics or exposure to radiation. It is believed that one inherited gene is associated with 5% of the respective tumors.