Oncologists have listed early signs of blood cancer in children
How to identify leukemia.
Leukemia – cancer that can lead to death. In the early stages the disease is difficult to recognize, so you should not ignore any symptoms.
Early diagnosis increases chances of recovery. Doctors told how to recognize leukemia:
The body temperature often rises above 38 degrees or persists for a long time increased to 38 degrees with no signs of infectious disease.
Enlarged lymph nodes (neck, groin) and/or enlarged tonsils.
Severe night sweats.
Frequent infectious diseases of the respiratory tract, ear infections, skin infections within a short period of time.
Unreasonably frequent nosebleeds, bleeding gums when brushing your teeth.
Bruising, small red spots on the body (petechiae), not related to trauma or shock.
The poverty of the skin or an unnatural shade of the skin.
Gradually to the pale skin added dark circles under the eyes.
Fatigue and shortness of breath after physical exertion.
Pain in joints and bones.
Abdominal pain and abdominal enlargement in size.
Unexplained weight loss.
Swelling of the face and extremities.