Oncologists have listed the symptoms of cancer of the head and neck
Some of the symptoms of cancer in the head and neck region told oncologists. The main sign, they said, is the emergence of a foul smell from the mouth.
The occurrence of malignant tumors in the head and neck are often in areas such as the sinuses, the area around the mouth and the larynx. According to statistics, every year, cancer in the head or neck sick more than 25 thousand inhabitants of Russia.
Moreover, ascertain oncologists, these diseases often affect men than women. Statistics says that men develop cancer of the head 3 times more often.
The main causes of getting fascination with tobacco or alcohol. Very often, cancers occur in people who don’t quite care for the oral cavity or contacts (usually at work) with chemicals.
Oncologists named the following symptoms of development of such cancers. Tumors can appear sores on the oral mucous membrane; can also appear discourse Horny growths; to encounter persistent pain in the throat, which will cause constant discomfort; in saliva may appear of bleeding; and the main symptom is bad breath.
Doctors state that cancer of the tongue ill more than 50 percent of people with cancer of the oral cavity, up to 20 percent. Doctors say that to identify cancer of the head or neck in the initial stage, it is simply impossible, therefore, in these diseases there is no chance for a cure.