Oncologists named the first symptoms of lung cancer
Experts have called disappointing figures: each year, lung cancer is ill a large number of people.
According to them, 87 percent of patients die within two years. To prolong life, it is necessary to diagnose the disease at an early stage.
According to doctors, the first symptoms can be a dry cough. You must know exactly was it the result of a cold or allergic reactions. If the cough appeared suddenly and without reason, you should contact the doctors.
The second symptom may be osiplosti and chest pain. If you feel that you have as well as for coughs, there were these symptoms, you need to the doctors.
The third symptom is causeless temperature. 37 or 37.5 degrees. Subfebrile temperature of body is usually wary physicians more than a high fever and fever.Regular small increase in temperature often indicate the early stage of the cancer.