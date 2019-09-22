Oncologists pointed to alarming symptoms of cancer
Oncologists made a list of anxiety symptoms that may indicate cancer. Among these symptoms — unexplained fever, waves of fatigue and drowsiness, sudden and sharp inner pain, cough.
Doctors urged not to hesitate to examine your urine and feces, as the only way to notice the appearance of blood in them that may indicate cancer of the urinary tract or colon.
In addition, doctors said that education on the lining of the mouth and spots on the lips may indicate cancer of the oral cavity or oropharynx. They noted that special attention to these symptoms you need to pay to smokers.
Weight loss that occurs without changes in habitual diet and lifestyle is also an alarming sign. Unexplained weight loss is a symptom of cancer of the pancreas, lungs or stomach.
For other dangerous signals by which the body “reports” about the appearance of this tumor, oncologists have identified the following manifestations:
- prolonged and unexplained fever, fatigue and drowsiness, which roll like waves,
- a sharp pain internal organs
- prolonged cough.
In the presence of at least one of the following symptoms are recommended to immediately consult a doctor, stated the experts.